ZINARA BOARD MEMBERS RECEIVED US$9 600 XMAS HAMPERS EACH

PARLIAMENT’S Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered law enforcement agents to arrest chefs implicated in the looting of Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara)’s funds, running into millions of United States dollars which was exposed by Auditor-General Mildred Chiri’s 2017 and 2019 reports.
In a report tabled before Parliament recently, PAC
recommended swift government action and that authorities should ensure that the
looters pay back the money.
“The committee’s recommendations (are that) the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) should investigate abuse of office by all
(Zinara) officials, whose activities are covered in the report. Disciplinary
action and, where appropriate, criminal proceedings should be taken against
them,” the report read in part.
“Illegal allowances paid to members of Zinara’s board
should be refunded within six months.”
If the parliamentary committee has its way, involved
parties are expected to pay back millions of US dollars allegedly milked from
the national roads administrator at a time when the country’s roads are in a
dilapidated state and have been declared a state of disaster.
“Between 2011 and March 2016, board members were paid a
total of US$673 744 in fees and allowances without approval of the parent
ministry. In 2018, each board member received Christmas hampers worth US$9
600,” PAC said.
It also emerged that in 2013, seven senior managers
received gym equipment worth US$4 000 each, while all female employees received
hair allowances which cost a total of US$24 500 from 2011 to 2013.
The payments, it emerged, were not processed through
Zinara’s payroll. The committee also recommended that within three months,
Zinara should seek expert help to develop systems and procedures for good
corporate governance.
Zinara also did not have a sound human resources policy
which ensured that qualified people were employed, which resulted in it
engaging under-qualified managers.
The director of administration and human resources was said
to be a holder of a Diploma in Biblical Studies and was appointed to the post
without having been interviewed.
The committee recommended that the Minister of Transport
should report to Parliament within two months on corrective measures taken to
protect the interests of Zinara and Zimbabwe.
“The Committee’s report and the AG’s forensic audit report
should be referred to Zacc, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority
for criminal investigation.”
On contracts that did not perform well, the committee
recommended that within three months, Zinara should take disciplinary action
against its officials who were involved in the improper contracts. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment