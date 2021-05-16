ZIMBA NABBED WITH FAKE COVID-1A CERTIFICATE IN NAMIBIA

A 30-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested in the Zambezi region on charges of fraud and forgery on Thursday, after he allegedly presented a fake Covid-19 certificate to border officials.
Zambezi police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali
confirmed the incident today, saying that it happened yesterday at the Ngoma
border post. The suspect was arrested and a case was registered at the Ngoma
Police Station.
"We still do not know where he got the fake Covid-19
results from, as investigations are still under way," Sitali said.
This is not the first incident reported in Zambezi
regarding false Covid-19 results.
In January, two Zimbabwean men were arrested for selling
fake Covid-19 results to a lorry driver for N$1 000. The two men, Andrew Hleza
(45) and Christopher Mabureni (28), were were given admission of guilt fines of
N$15 000 each. Namibian
0 comments:
Post a comment