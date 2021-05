ZIMBA ARRESTED WITH R11M WORTH OF GOLD IN SA

A 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Kempton Park regional court on Monday after being arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport with 23 pieces of gold — worth an estimated R11m — in his luggage.

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team made the arrest on Saturday, after the man, who was travelling from Zimbabwe, was requested to scan his luggage at the SA Revenue Service’s custom section at international arrivals, police said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation by the Hawks revealed that the suspect travelled from Harare in Zimbabwe to Johannesburg. The 23 pieces of gold were seized for further investigation. – TimesLIVE