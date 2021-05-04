ZIFA BOSS TRIAL : KEY WITNESS ARRESTED

There was drama at the Harare Magistrates Court when police detectives arested a key witness in the trial of ZIFA president Felton Kamambo who stands accused of bribing councillors to enable his ascension to the top post after he was declared a hostile witness.
A visibly infuriated Robert Matoka initially resisted
arrest and shouted at the detectives asking why they wanted to summon him to
the police station.
Matoka’s arrest came after he was declared a hostile
witness by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande following an
application by prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza.
In the application, Mr Reza told the court that Matoka had
departed materially from his two statements and therefore, should be declared a
hostile witness.
Before leading evidence from Matoka yesterday, Mr Reza had
told the court that if he testifies the truth he would be absolved from any
form of prosecution but if he lies under oath that cover would be removed and
he would be arrested.
Soon after Mrs Makwande’s ruling, Mr Reza told the court
that Matoka had been declared a hostile witness and could now be arrested
because the cover of not being prosecuted had fallen away. Herald
