ZESA TARIFF HIKES LOOM

ENERGY deputy minister Magna Mudyiwa has told Parliament that the Zimbabwe Electrical Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is considering hiking tariffs to raise money for operations, including acquisition of new service vehicles.
Mudyiwa made the remarks on Wednesday while responding to
questions by MPs on the ministry’s plan on purchase of vehicles for ZETDC
maintenance works.
“We are looking at reviewing the tariffs and if that review
is granted, then ZETDC can have funds to purchase the much needed vehicles for
their operations,” Mudyiwa said.
“The debtors who owe huge amounts to ZETDC are mostly local
authorities which we cannot switch off to enforce payment, some government
departments and some few domestic users, but we cannot increase the tariffs.”
She added: “While we are working on how we can collect our
revenue from our usual debtors, being local authorities, we cannot switch off
local authorities for humanitarian purposes.
“We are not penalising those citizens, but the operational
costs have gone up, economics tells us that everything has gone up since last
year.” She also bemoaned vandalism of power infrastructure
“All those copper cables are being targeted by the vandals
and that is one set back that ZETDC is going through.
“They are failing to replace the copper cables that have
been stolen. It is an exercise that is going on to try and replace those cables
with the aluminium cables,” she said. Newsday
