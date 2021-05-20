ZEC NDUNA BOOB : CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RESERVES JUDGEMENT

THE Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Tuesday reserved judgment on an appeal by MDC Alliance 2018 parliamentary candidate for Chegutu West, Gift Konjana against a ruling denying him the seat after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) made a ballot counting error.

Justice Paddington Garwe led the bench. Dexter Nduna (Zanu PF) was announced as the winner and soon after the process; Konjana demanded a vote recount which exposed that his votes were allocated to another candidate.

Zec admitted to the error, but said results could only be overturned by the Electoral Court.

When he approached the High Court and on October 2018, Justice Mary Zimba-Dube dismissed his petition on the grounds that it was defective. Konjana then appealed to the Supreme Court and the matter was set down by justices Bharat Patel and Chinembiri Bhunu.

Justice Patel ruled that although the appeal had merit, its timeframe stipulated under the Electoral Act had lapsed.

But Konjana took his matter to the ConCourt where the matter was heard by Justices Garwe, Anne Mary Gowora and Ben Hlatswayo. Newsday