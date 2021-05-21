ZANU PF : WE HAVE FULFILLED ALL OUR 2018 PROMISES

THE ruling Zanu PF party yesterday claimed that it had delivered on all its 2018 electoral promises, among them a smooth public transport system and economic stability.
Addressing a Press conference in Harare, Zanu PF
spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has led the
revival of Zupco, created jobs and stabilised the local currency and,
therefore, was headed for a crushing victory in 2023.
“We agreed with the people through the manifesto that we
will develop a new public transport system and indeed we revived Zupco and the
results are there for all to see, we said we are going to deal with corruption
ruthlessly and the fight goes on,” Khaya Moyo said.
Government has ordered private transport operators to join
the Zupco franchise while those who resisted joining remain parked.
The move has introduced crippling transport shortages,
which have been condemned by the commuting public.
Khaya Moyo said Zanu PF had also improved the healthcare
system and created jobs. His remarks came at a time doctors and nurses are
leaving their jobs for greener pastures.
“We said we are going to reform towards civil political
engagements and shun hostility in preference to dialogue and it is going on
under the Political Actors Dialogue, we said we are going to create jobs and
indeed true to that, several jobs have been created.
But MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the
situation on the ground showed that Zanu PF had failed. “Despite the regime’s
propaganda and attempt to paint a false picture of economic improvement,
people’s livelihoods remain under threat with teachers, doctors and other civil
servants earning slave wages,” Mahere said, adding that the country was facing
food insecurity under Mnangagwa.
MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube said: “The unfortunate thing in all this is how low
a standard of success Zanu PF has set itself and the country.”
“It seems Zanu PF is living in a world of its own, we face
serious transport problems everyday. I finish work at 4pm, but get home close
to midnight, then they say they have changed public transport,” said Tawanda
Manyere, an ordinary Zimbabwean. Newsday
