ZANU PF PREPARES FOR BY-ELECTIONS, INVITES CVs

THE Zanu PF party in Mashonaland East is already preparing for by-elections to replace recalled MDC-Alliance MPs and councillors and is inviting curriculum vitaes from its members eyeing to contest primary elections ahead of the by-elections.

A number of wards especially in Goromonzi and Marondera were left vacant following the recall of MDC Alliance councillors by the Douglas Mwonzora -led MDC T. The province also has three vacant Parliamentary positions namely Marondera Central, Marondera East and Murewa South.

Murewa South was left vacant following the death of former transport minister Joel Matiza while Marondera East lost its legislator Patrick Chidhakwa last year who succumbed to a heart problem in South Africa.

Marondera Central seat was left vacant following the recalling of the Nelson Chamisa-alligned MDC Alliance MP Caston Matewu. A top provincial official, who refused to be named, told NewsDay that Zanu PF will start accepting CVs next week from those interested in contesting in the primary elections.

“The word is that CVs will be accepted from Saturday going forward. The date for the primary elections will be set next week but for now those who are interested are to submit their CVs this coming weekend,” said the official.

Acting provincial chairperson Michael Madanha yeterday said he would be in a position to comment on the matter next week.

“Currently I am in Murewa monitoring the DCC member’s induction process. On the issue of CVs or elections, I will have information on that next week,” Madanha said. In Murewa South, the battle to succeed Matiza pits businessman Nyasha Masoka against Independent candidate Noah Mangondo in the by-election while in Marondera Central educationist Cleopas Kundiona is set to get a second chance to wrest the seat from the MDC Alliance.

In Marondera East, a total of 10 candidates submitted their CVs for the primary elections. Newsday