ZANU PF COUNCILLORS : NO ALLOWANCES, NO MEETINGS

Councilors at Chiredzi Rural District Council are absconding meetings whenever there are no allowances, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira has been told.

Chiredzi West MP Farai Musikavanhu told Chadzamira during a meeting at Chitsanga Hall in Chiredzi recently that the absenteeism caused headaches for the local authority as some meetings were cancelled because of lack of quorum.

Chadzamira sternly warned the said councilors to refrain from the behavior and said that allowances were trivial. He ordered the councilors to focus on winning the 2023 elections.

“Boss (Chadzamira) we are having problems with councilors who don’t attend meetings whenever there are no allowances. CEO Baloyi is complaining that council is unable to hold some meetings because councilors insist on payment of T and S for every meeting,” said Musikavanhu.

Chadzamira blasted the councillors and told them to be loyal to the party.

“I have heard of this complainant before. Remember this is your party so you should be loyal to it. If hear such reports again you will be in hot soup,” warned Chadzamira. Masvingo Mirror