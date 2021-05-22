ZACC : WE ARE ON TARGET ON DOCKETS

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is on track to surpass its 180 docket target for the year with more than 44 dockets already submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution.

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure told Sunday News last week that a third of the completed dockets were high profile cases.

“Among the dockets we have a third percentage of high profile completed dockets which include fraud, bribery and public procurement,” he said.

Last year, Zacc managed to complete 90 dockets which were submitted to the National Prosecution Authority for prosecution.

“Our target is 15 dockets per month meaning that we should had submitted 60 dockets by the end of April 2021.

However, we had a shortfall of 28 dockets which was mainly caused by the closure of most institutions due to the national Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. The target for this year is twice what was achieved in 2020,” he said.

He said corruption was a major issue with more reports coming in. “The Zimbabwean media reported several cases of corruption, which means that a day hardly passes without an incident of corruption in the country,” said Comm Makamure. Sunday News