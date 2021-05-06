WOMAN KIDNAPPED AFTER FACEBOOK DATE

Police are investigating the kidnapping of 32-year-old Andiswa Qhina, from Samora Machel, whose family said she did not return home on Monday after going on a date with a man she met on Facebook.

Qhina’s cousin, Anelisa Fundakubi, said suspects are now demanding money from the family after sending them nude pictures of her.

Qhina was last seen on her way to work, at Tygerberg Hospital, on Monday morning, where she works as a cleaner.

Her family said she was preparing to go on a date with a Nigerian national after work, who she met on Facebook.

“As the family, we pray she returns home safe and unharmed. We don't understand why people would do such cruel things to an innocent person.

’’There was never a day where she wouldn't come back from work and, if it happens that she comes back late, she would report and let people know, but this time around it was different.

“What is very disturbing is that there is a person who is using her phone and that causes too much stress on family members.

“Everyone is worried about her whereabouts – she might be exploited for many reasons and who knows what might happen to her. All we need is the public to work with the SAPS and the family regarding this case, we would really appreciate that,” said Fundakubi.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they are investigating. “This office can confirm that the kidnapping is under investigation by SAPS and the DPCI (Hawks),” said Traut.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the matter has not yet reached them. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali has urged members of the community to work with the police, to help find the woman and bring the suspects to book.

“We appeal strongly to the public to be vigilant and to use social media safely. Far too often, offenders use social networks and dating platforms, in which they would contact and attempt to groom their targets to meet up, with the aim of abducting them,” said Monakali.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times