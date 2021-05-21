WHY I POSE NUDE

20-year-old model Yolanda Chirenje has torched a showbiz storm by posing nude much the same way Vimbai Zimuto did. H-Metro’s Latwell Nyangu (LN) spoke to her on why she is into such art and how she deals with the backlash. Read on . . .
LN: You have caught
showbiz by storm with nude art, tell us more about it?
YC: Well, I realised “unchartered territory” and I seized
it. This form of art is looked down upon but my daring side wished to take it
on regardless.
LN: How is the
response, since the day you took it up?
YC: A lot of backlash than support which I do understand
though, we are from that culture.
LN: And your response to the backlash, do you think you can
still pursue it?
YC: Of course I can still pursue, my response to the
backlash is to keep doing what I enjoy doing the most.
LN: What specifically does this nude art entail? What
meaning does it give?
YC: It is called Boudoir photography. It is a photographic
style featuring intimate, sensual, romantic, and sometimes erotic images of its
subjects in a photographic studio, bedroom or private dressing room
environment.
LN: So if you were to be asked, why do you do this art,
what would tell the world and convince them it’s worth pursuing?
YC: Well I do not suppose I have to convince anyone but my
reasons for it I have already outlined previously, respectfully.
LN: And what about family, what’s their take?
YC: They have had to embrace me as I am.
LN: But what have
they said to you?
YC: What every parent would say.
LN: And have you not
faced different men pestering you over this art?
YC: Even when I am fully dressed I have men pestering me.
LN: Are you not provoking men?
YC: Provoking them to do what? But I also have principles…
I also have do’s and don’ts.
LN: Some enjoy such art, are they not always after you?
YC: Men want anything that has a vagina and respectfully, I
am not responsible for their lack of control.
LN: And what inspired you to venture into such art?
YC: Natural passion and desire I guess.
LN: Were you not
inspired by Vimbai Zimuto?
YC: I appreciate her art, yes.
LN: So who is Yolanda and when did you start modelling?
YC: Yolanda is a Fashion and boudoir model and also a
singer. I started doing modelling in 2019.
I am also a video vixen. Well in terms of music I haven’t
really gotten much exposure compared to modelling but I have a couple of tracks
out on YouTube.
I have featured on Terry Afrika ft Freeman song “Why”, Jah
Master’s “America”, R. Peels “Ndochi”, Jason Abi’s “Angelina”, Gunflow
Alexander Bobby, “Bikita” by Phatso and Cayge among others.
LN: All the best Yolanda.
YC: Thanks for interviewing me.
