WHY CHRISTIANS ARE BROKE : PROPHET

ECCENTRIC best describes prophet Black Elisha, who has over the past two years become somewhat of a Christian celebrity.
The Bulawayo-based prophet who is the founder and leader of
Christ Life Generation Church, is best known for his unapologetic stance
against cheating spouses, where he vehemently declared war on them and came up
with a “spiritual padlock” to prevent partners from cheating.
From healing the sick to partnering with sports
personalities, Black Elisha continues to expand his area of influence and is
now set to release a book titled Why are most Christians BROKE, where he
attempts to balance Christianity and work.
“Christians don’t follow biblical principles and they
should be taught about how to manage their finances as well as investing,” he
said.
Black Elisha said the book is expected to be published at
the end of this month, adding that he hopes that Christians will take advantage
of the book to understand church and work.
“There’re a lot of prayer warriors, people who attend
church and are always at the forefront of Christian-related events but are
broke.
People have to understand that in order for your life to
move, you have to work as well, it’s all about balancing the equation.
“Many people come to seek spiritual intervention when it
comes to wealth, but you find out that they don’t work or bother to find jobs.
This is what I seek to get people to understand through this book,” said Black
Elisha.
He said it took him a year to write the book. “I was
inspired by the fact that you hardly find rich people in church as it is
usually dominated by middle and lower-income people. If you’re broke or poor,
it’s not anyone or the Government’s problem, but your poor management.
“The book will teach not only Christians but every citizen
on how to manage their finances, lifestyle and business interests,” said Black
Elisha. The book delves into biblical scriptures to explain many things.
“It’s pathetic to see how most Christians are broke
compared to non-believers. The book will not only talk about why Christians are
broke, but will also explain what should be done to ensure a steady income,
wealth and success.” Chronicle
