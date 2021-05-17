WE CAN FIX ECONOMY IN THREE MONTHS : SIKHALA

THE opposition MDC Alliance party said if it wins the mandate to run the country in 2023, it would only require three months to fix the economy, which has been in comatose state for over two decades under the Zanu PF-led government.
This was said by party deputy chairperson Job Sikhala
(Zengeza West MP) during a virtual rally held on Sunday.
The rally was meant to evaluate President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s performance mid-way through his term of office which expires in
2023.
“If you give us the mandate to govern the country, in just
three months, we would have addressed all the challenges we are currently
facing,” Sikhala said.
“You will enjoy your lives and during that time, you will
wonder why it was taking so long to have the economic challenges fixed.
Therefore, I urge our supporters to remain vigilant. Don’t be intimidated.
Consider how we, your leaders, have been persecuted through arbitrary arrests.
We remain resolute and we continue fighting for democracy.”
The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance party claims that Zanu
PF’s poor governance led to a high unemployment rate, poor wages for civil
servants, a high cost of living and a shrinking democratic space.
Sikhala said Mnangagwa was still struggling to deliver on
the promises he made when he ascended to power following his disputed victory
in the 2018 elections.
“We have a legitimacy crisis in this country. Mnangagwa
knows very well that he did not win in the 2018 elections. He placed himself in
that presidential position against the will of the people. Now he is
persecuting the opposition party members for challenging his illegitimate
governance,” he said.
“Zanu PF and all people depending on Mnangagwa’s patronage
are in a panic mode as evidenced by the recalls in Parliament. A government
confident of its capability would not put efforts to silence critics. Mnangagwa
lied to the people that he would create jobs for the citizens, but he has
failed to do so, save for extending (retired Chief Justice Luke) Malaba’s term
of office.”
Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said he could not
comment on Sikhala’s claims and instead accused the opposition of celebrating
the country’s economic woes.
“We are focusing on implementing the National Development
Strategy, which is proving to be very effective in turning around the
economy. Whether the opposition party
members can fix the economy in three months or not, it is their own baby. I
cannot comment on that. They must get the mandate in the 2023 elections first.
They are the ones who are at the forefront of begging for sanctions from the
West which have contributed to the economic meltdown they allege,” Moyo said.
MDC Alliance deputy national organising secretary Murisi
Zwizwai also addressed the rally. He blasted government’s failure to adequately
remunerate civil servants, saying it was evident that the ruling party had
failed to address the economic challenges afflicting the country. Newsday
