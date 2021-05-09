WE ARE TARGETING SIX MILLION VOTERS : MDC A

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance said it had gone a gear up in its rural mobilisation exercise targeting six million voters for the 2023 elections.
The opposition party’s secretary for rural mobilisation and
strategy, Happymore Chidziva said they were taking the rural mobilisation
campaign to Mashonaland Central province this week, but were likely to face a
daunting task in penetrating an area traditionally seen as a Zanu PF
stronghold.
“We are targeting six million change voices as MDC
Alliance. Our rural mobilisation is on and we are now moving towards
Mashonaland Central province,” Chidziva said. “From rural areas we don’t target
a specific age group; we just want at least three million rural voices. We are
meeting opinion leaders, interfacing with them discussing change. Every society
has its influential people and opinion setters hence we are meeting them before
going to grassroots.”
Chidziva said their six million vote mobilisation campaign
was not meant to counter that of their archrivals.
The Zanu PF party is currently on a cell restructuring and
verification exercise which is targeting to achieve five million supporters.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment