WE ARE BEING FORCED TO JOIN ZANU PF : TEACHERS, NURSES

Teachers and nurses in Bikita are reportedly being forced to join local Zanu PF structures and meetings as the ruling party goes on a massive recruitment drive ahead of the 2023 polls.
Some of the teachers who were railroaded to the meetings
last Friday said the practice had affected learning and had left them in panic
mode.
They said they were being threatened with unspecified
action if they refused and this was a sad reminder of the bloody 2008
elections, where they were targeted for assault and torture after being accused
of supporting the opposition.
A teacher at Mukore High School, who refused to be
identified for fear of reprisals, said ward eight councillor, one Sibanda,
ordered the teachers to report for Zanu PF meetings last Friday. Sibanda, whose
first name could not be immediately ascertained, was not available for a
comment as the number shared by our sources was offline.
“On Friday, schools around Mukore and clinics were summoned
to send a representative to the Zanu PF ward meeting,” another teacher at
Mukore High School said.
“These representatives were openly told that there is no
difference between government and Zanu PF, so all government workers must join
the party starting at cell level.
“They were instructed to go and write all names of staff
and form party structures at their respective stations. They were told that
civil servants who will resist this will face unspecified punishment and will
not benefit from government-initiated programmes since they say there is no
difference between government and Zanu PF.”
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union in Zimbabwe (Artuz)
president Obert Masaraure confirmed receipt of such complaints by some teachers
in Bikita and urged Zanu PF to do its recruitment drive without using force.
“The ruling party should desist from employing archaic
tactics of voter mobilisation. The regime should mobilise through popular
appeal not to use coercion. Artuz will soon be dragging the ruling party to
court and bar it from accessing our schools,” he said.
Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo urged affected
teachers and other civil servants to report the perpetrators to the police.
“This is not the first time we are hearing such reports
from Artuz. We do not tolerate such practice, if ever it is happening,” he
said.
“That is not our party policy, and we abhor such practice.
It’s unacceptable and the victims should alert the provincial party leadership
and report the perpetrators to the police.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment