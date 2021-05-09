VENDOR KILLS TEEN DAUGHTER OVER $7 BOND

A Mberengwa woman who is a vendor has been remanded in custody after she allegedly assaulted and killed her 15-year-old daughter over $7 bond.

Lydia Chenyika (36) appeared before Mberengwa Magistrate Evia Matura for the crime which was committed in November 2019.

Chenyika allegedly used sticks and an axe handle to beat Memory Shumba after the latter failed to surrender $7 to her mother that she had received from a client.

Chenyika will appear at the High court on May 17, 2021 for commencement of trial. It is the State case that on November 27, 2019 the deceased received $7 from one of her mother’s customers but did not hand it over.

The following day Chenyika discovered that her daughter received some money which she did not hand over. She dragged her into a spare bedroom where she assaulted her with sticks then allegedly struck her with a wooden axe handle once on the head causing severe bleeding.

The deceased managed to escape and ran away. He body was found at 6am the following day in a bush some 100m away from the homestead. The accused surrendered herself to the Police. Masvingo Mirror