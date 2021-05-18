UPROAR AS TOP COP JOINS ZANU PF LANDS ASSOCIATION

HEADLANDS police officer-in-charge Norbert Ngandini is in the eye of a political storm after allegedly joining Zanu PF-aligned Headlands Development Association (HDA), which deals with land issues.
The HDA is the brainchild of Headlands MP Christopher
Chingosho (Zanu PF) and was formed almost two weeks ago.
It recently torched a storm when it announced that
oversized farms owned by party bigwigs in the constituency would be targeted
for downsizing.
Sources who attended the recent HDA meeting expressed
dismay that Ngandini, who is a police officer, had joined the association.
“We are not happy that the Headlands officer-in-charge was
co-opted into a political organisation called Headlands Development Association
run by Headlands MP Chingosho. It’s illegal for police officers to do so as
they are not allowed to join political formations,” the source said.
“The officer-in-charge is a committee member, but we are
told that he is feeling the pressure over the position.”
Ngandini, however, refuted the allegations saying they were
mere rumours. He said he had since approached his police bosses to discuss the
issue.
“These are just rumours, people are saying all sorts of
things. I think you can contact my
bosses at district and provincial levels over the matter. I last met MP
Chingosho a long time ago, and you can even ask him,” Ngandini said.
Chingosho yesterday said he could not comment on the issue
as he was in a meeting.
But reports in Headlands revealed that Chingosho was at
loggerheads with party bigwigs like former Agriculture minister Joseph Made and
former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa over land issues. Chinamasa is
reportedly eyeing Chingosho’s Headlands constituency in the 2023 harmonised
elections. Newsday
