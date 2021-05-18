UPROAR AS TOP COP JOINS ZANU PF LANDS ASSOCIATION

HEADLANDS police officer-in-charge Norbert Ngandini is in the eye of a political storm after allegedly joining Zanu PF-aligned Headlands Development Association (HDA), which deals with land issues.

The HDA is the brainchild of Headlands MP Christopher Chingosho (Zanu PF) and was formed almost two weeks ago.

It recently torched a storm when it announced that oversized farms owned by party bigwigs in the constituency would be targeted for downsizing.

Sources who attended the recent HDA meeting expressed dismay that Ngandini, who is a police officer, had joined the association.

“We are not happy that the Headlands officer-in-charge was co-opted into a political organisation called Headlands Development Association run by Headlands MP Chingosho. It’s illegal for police officers to do so as they are not allowed to join political formations,” the source said.

“The officer-in-charge is a committee member, but we are told that he is feeling the pressure over the position.”

Ngandini, however, refuted the allegations saying they were mere rumours. He said he had since approached his police bosses to discuss the issue.

“These are just rumours, people are saying all sorts of things. I think you can contact my bosses at district and provincial levels over the matter. I last met MP Chingosho a long time ago, and you can even ask him,” Ngandini said.

Chingosho yesterday said he could not comment on the issue as he was in a meeting.

But reports in Headlands revealed that Chingosho was at loggerheads with party bigwigs like former Agriculture minister Joseph Made and former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa over land issues. Chinamasa is reportedly eyeing Chingosho’s Headlands constituency in the 2023 harmonised elections. Newsday