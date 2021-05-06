UPROAR AS DJ REUNITES WITH CHEATING WIFE

Innocent Sakupwanya aka DJ Mega initially sent his wife
Tafadzwa Monica Nyamadzawo, 26, known as Kimberley packing when he found her in
bed with a married Gibson Matapo before receiving pictures of his wife
performing oral sex on another man.
In no time, DJ Mega reportedly reunited with Kimberley who
then implicated her cousin who was only identified as Junior for being her
teacher for promiscuity which has not gone well with relatives who went on to
expose Kimberley’s several acts of prostitution.
Photographs of Kimberley in the arms of a naked married man
have been circulating on social media amid reports that one of her relatives is
behind the leak.
Kimberley reportedly implicated Junior for her behaviour
when she wanted to reconcile with DJ Mega and this has not gone well with
Junior who has taken back the fight to Kimberley.
Kimberly told H-Metro that her illicit affair with Matapo
came to light and DJ Mega accepted her back a situation that affected Junior.
“Honestly speaking, I was caught by my husband cheating and
was forced to pack my belongings and stayed with Junior at her house,” said
Kimberley.
“Junior is the one who posted my photographs with a married
man which are now on social media.
“Akarwadziwa nekuti murume wangu takazowirirana ndikakumbira
ruregerero akandidzosa kumba saka handizive kuti iye zvamurwadza papi iye ari
hama yangu.
“My husband has forgiven me but my relative is now a thorn
in my flesh posting photographs on social media. I have plans to take legal
action against her because this is totally uncalled for,” she said.
Junior confirmed posting the photographs on social media
saying Kimberley misinformed DJ Mega when they agreed to reunite following
their separation.
“Kimberley told her husband that I was the one who was
behind her going out with several men,” said Junior.
“It was not Kimberley’s first time to be caught with other
men and her reason was that DJ Mega was failing to sexually satisfy her. Hanzi
ane kadora akatombotora picture akanditumira saka handizive kuti kadora kacho
kakazokura here zvavadzokerana.
“DJ Mega phoned me accusing me of coaching Kimberley to
prostitute and that affected me emotionally and I posted the photographs of her
with another man on social media.
“The photographs I posted were sent to me by DJ Mega as
part of evidence when they separated and I took in Kimberly only for her to
back bite me.
“Kimberley was once married to another man and got divorced
when she was caught red handed cheating and her marriage with DJ Mega is the
second and was she caught again.
“She must be serious with her marriage rather than mudslinging others,” said Junior. DJ Mega confirmed to H-Metro having forgiven Kimberley saying they had reunited.
“My wife cheated on me and I chased her away and she went
to her cousin’s house,” said Sakupwanya.
“We later agreed to reunite and she moved away from gogo Junior’s
house to another relative’s house. Gogo Junior is now fighting our marriage by
posting Kimberley’s photographs with a married man, a thing I have already
forgiven her about,” said Sakupwanya.
Matapo confirmed posing for nude photographs with Kimberly
promising to furnish this publication with detail later.
“The issue needs a meeting first so I will furnish you with
finer details later,” said Matapo.
Matapo later said he could not shed much light on having a
married woman performing oral sex on him.
“Chingoitai zvamunoda ikoko,” said Matapo. H Metro
