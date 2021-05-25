TOP COP, WIFE ACQUITTED, ARRESTED AGAIN

POLICE have arrested Mashonaland West police Armoury officer-in-charge, Inspector Clive Kadambure together with his wife, Shyness Kadambure on car theft charges.
The couple had last Monday been acquitted for contravening
the Firearms Act after spending more than two months in remand prison.
Kadambure (42) and his wife (36) were arrested at Chinhoyi
Magistrates’ Court soon after being acquitted by Chinhoyi provincial magistrate
Ms Ruth Moyo after a full trial in a case they were being linked to the arrest of
two men in Gonarezhou National Park who were found in possession of six
firearms which they were trying to smuggle to Mozambique through Sango Border
Post.
The couple’s defence lawyer, Mr Fortune Murisi of Murisi
Law Firm confirmed the arrest saying they were being charged for theft of two
cars as defined in section 113 (1) of the criminal law codification and reform.
The two are being held in Chiredzi where they are expected
to appear in court for bail ruling.
According to the charge sheet under ZRP Mwenezi CR
73/05/21, in February this year during an investigation of case involving
firearms in which Kadambure and wife were being linked, Criminal Investigations
Department (CID) officers from Mwenezi recovered two vehicles a Toyota D4D
double cab and a Toyota Fortuner in connection with the case as exhibit.
Information was later received from International Criminal
Police Organisation National Central Bureaus (Interpol NCB) Harare to the
effect that both the vehicles were stolen from South Africa.
The vehicles are valued at $504 000. Herald
