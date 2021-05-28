THIEF STEALS CAR AT POLICE STATION

A CHEEKY Chinhoyi man who went to court for stealing a car at a police station has been jailed five years.

Blessing Chimbodza, 21, appeared before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Ignatius Mugova where he pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty as charged.

Magistrate Mugova suspended two years of the sentence for five years on condition of good behaviour. Chimbodza will serve an effective three years in jail.

Prosecuting, Kesia Teveraishe told the court that on April 7, at around 9:30pm, Chitiga was at Chinhoyi main rank, where he had a misunderstanding with a certain man, which led him to take to his heels, leaving behind his Toyota Mark II Grande vehicle unlocked and unattended.

Police were alerted and reacted swiftly to the scene. They discovered that the vehicle was being manned by Chimbodza, who alleged that he was the younger brother of Chitiga.

The police, with the assistance of Chimbodza, escorted the vehicle in the absence of the complainant.

Later on, Chitiga reported at Chemagamba Police Station driving another motor vehicle, Toyota Allion which he parked at the police parking lot leaving his cellphone and US$50 inside the vehicle.

During interaction with Chitiga, police established that he was in a drunken stupor and was behaving in a disorderly conduct leading to his arrest.

Later on Chitiga established that his Toyota Allion was missing from the parking bay. A follow up was made by the police.

Chitiga informed his wife Prisca Munaka who then intercepted the stolen vehicle which was with Chimbodza in Rujeko leading to his arrest.

The cellphone and cash was missing from the vehicle. The total value of the stolen property is ZW$341 544 and property worth $337 344.00 was recovered.

About $4200 was not recovered. H Metro