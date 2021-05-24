TEEN STEALS US$800 FROM MOTHER, BLOWS IT

AN 18-year-old boy who stole some money from his mother before relocating to Chikuti appeared in court charged with theft.

Larry January was arraigned before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Tapiwa Banda where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison where six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour; the other three months were also suspended on condition that he performs 105 hours of community service.

The complainant is his mother, Lana Albino, 32. Prosecuting, Review Nikisi told the court that on May 6 at around 8am, Albino took US$100 from US$900 which she kept inside her wardrobe for safe keeping.

She went to Chinhoyi municipality council to make her residential stand payments. The following day, Albino went to the market in the morning and January, whom she stayed with, phoned advising her that he was going to Chikuti on a trip with friends.

On May 8, Albino’s husband who is in Harare, asked her to come and collect some building material.

She then looked for the money but to no avail. Albino then phoned her son inquiring about the whereabouts of the money, since they were the only two people who stayed in the room.

January did not pick up the more than 50 calls from his mother. He later called her back and promised her that the money was inside the house and he was going to give her back when he returned from Chikuti.

On May 9, he came back home and assured his mother that if he got the keys, everything was going to be fine. However, he searched the house for the money but to no avail.

Albino then threatened to report the matter to the police and January disappeared. The following day around 7pm, the accused started insulting his mother using unprintable words.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his subsequent arrest. H Metro