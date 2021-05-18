TEEN STABS CHILD TO DEATH

A five-year-old girl was fatally stabbed and her throat cut in Lupane district on Friday, allegedly by a 19-year-old boy who was angered when she told him that he was mentally ill.

Lucky Ncube allegedly killed Angela Nkomo at her parents’ home in Makuni Village under Chief Mabhikwa. The parents had left their five children at home while they went to attend to their fields.

While the children were playing, Ncube passed-by and reports say that Angela exchanged some words with him telling him that he was mentally ill.

Angered, Ncube allegedly grabbed and dragged Angela outside the yard, stabbed her six times on the abdomen and once on the rib before cutting her throat. He then went off, leaving Angela bleeding profusely.

Later their parents came from the fields and on the road near their home found Angela’s body in a pool of blood. The parents told other villagers about the killing and later reported the matter to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ncube surrendered himself to the police a day after the killing and told the arresting officers that he killed the girl because she said he was mad.

“When the police arrived at the scene, they observed that the child had six deep wounds on the stomach and another one on the ribs. The intestines were out. They also observed that blood was gushing out.

Family spokesperson, Mr Themba Ngwenya said they were hurt to lose their child.

“It is something that we had never experienced or witnessed. The girl’s parents and her grandmother had gone to the fields when all this happened. On their A, they met Ncube and they greeted each other.

“Later in the day, the parents and the grandmother came back and while they were about 500 meters from home, that is when they saw Angela’s body lying on the roadside. At first they thought she was sleeping, but later they saw blood oozing from her throat.”

The parents told other villagers and a search team was formed and dispatched to search for the killer. Herald