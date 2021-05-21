TEACHER BASHES RUMOUR MONGERING HUBBY

A CHIPINGE teacher (36) stationed at Green Valley Secondary School was fined $6 000 for bashing her husband after accusing him of rumor mongering.

Ethel Matende of Gaza O appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Franklyn Mkwananzi last week on Friday for contravening the Domestic Violence Act.

Matende pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence against her.

Prosecuting, Mr Timothy Katsande said on October 24, 2020, the complainant John Dhliwayo was talking to his uncle on the phone about his pending divorce case.

“A misunderstanding ensued between the two after Matende overheard Dhliwayo mentioning her name during the telephone conversation,” said Mr Katsande.

Matende physically attacked Dhliwayo and he made a police report. In her defence, Matende said she was falsely accused.

“Your Worship, I did not commit any offence. My husband wants to fix me as we have pending issues before this court.

“We are in the process of divorcing and he is now using the courts to hit back at me,” said Matende.

Mr Mukwananzi sentenced Matende to 20 days imprisonment and gave her the option to pay a fine of $6 000 before May 21. Manica Post