TAPIWA'S FAMILY : WE ARE STILL IN THE DARK

The family of the slain Murewa boy, Tapiwa Makore, says it is still waiting to hear from the police on the progress made in searching for their son’s head.

Tapiwa was allegedly murdered in September last year for ritual purposes and was buried six months later in March.

His father, Munyaradzi Makore, told NewsDay that they were still waiting to hear from the police.

“We are still waiting. We haven’t heard anything from police since the burial of our son. We will hear from them. So far, nothing can be said concerning the missing body parts,” he said.

The remains of the boy were buried at his homestead in Nyamutumbu village at a funeral that was attended by government ministers. The family has tried in vain both traditional and religious means to locate the boy’s head.

Last Wednesday in the National Assembly, Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala (MDC Alliance) asked Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe to explain what the police was doing to ensure that the boy’s head was found.

“What I am aware of is that forensic audits were done and the family was not very satisfied. They were saying some of the parts do not belong to him. The family was then free to choose their own scientists who would carry out the forensic audit. As far as the police are concerned, thorough investigations were done,” Kazembe said. Newsday