SUSPECTED CHILD KIDNAPPER BASHED

Residents of Dangamvura suburb in Mutare, who are living in fear of unconfirmed reports of the existence of ritual murderers, teamed up in the morning today to assault a woman they suspected of kidnapping a two-year-old boy and hiding the toddler in her church garments.

The suspect only identified as Melody, is believed to be a resident of Area 13 in the same suburb.

The baby’s mother, Ms Shylet Mudengerezwa (20), said she shouted for help and residents gave chase in maize fields in the Nyamauru section of Dangamvura, after she saw Melody with her baby.

Melody was subsequently arrested and the baby taken into the custody of the mother. She was detained at Dangamvura Police Station. Herald