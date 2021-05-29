SECURITY GUARD KILLED IN HORROR CRASH





A security on duty at a nearby building died on the spot while seven people were injured and rushed to hospital when a Honda CRV allegedly went through a red traffic light and collided with a 7.5 tonne UD truck at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street in Bulawayo last night.

The truck dragged the Honda CRV across the street, hit the security guard and rammed into a building. The drivers of both vehicles and a woman are said to be in critical condition. Four passengers from the truck escaped with minor injuries Chronicle