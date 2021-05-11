skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 11 May 2021
SCOUNDRELS : CHIN'ONO LASHES OUT AS PG APPEALS ACQUITTAL
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WHY MUGABE SNUBBED KAZUNGULA PROJECT
ZIMBABWE is set to join Zambia and Botswana in the Kazungula Bridge project after the late former President Robert Mugabe’s government snubb...
AKA, ANELE : THE HARROWING VIDEOS
FOLLOWING the tragic death of Anele “Nelli” Tembe who fell off a hotel building in Cape Town, a footage of the young Durban woman who was ...
NATURIST COUPLE CAUSES STIR IN SA
THEY SPEND most of their day in their birthday suits. And the couple is not shy about keeping it natural. They are so confident in their n...
MONEY MAKING RITUAL DEATHS : N'ANGA ARRESTED
The three people recently found dead at Bata Farm in Bindura were allegedly poisoned by two traditional healers they had consulted to perfor...
UPROAR AS DJ REUNITES WITH CHEATING WIFE
A CHITUNGWIZA DJ who caught his wife in bed with a married man before stumbling on pictures of the wife performing oral sex on another man a...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment