SANCTIONS BITE ZIMBA IN THE UK

CONTRARY to Western propaganda that sanctions do not affect ordinary Zimbabweans, a United Kingdom-based businessman was barred from purchasing medical equipment at an auction because of the punitive embargoes.
The latest case is among several cases of individual
Zimbabweans being denied permission to do business that benefits ordinary
people back home.
Apart from punishing ordinary people, the sanctions, that
were imposed at the turn of the millennium by Western countries as punishment
for the land reform programme have constricted the country’s access to
multilateral and financial support from institutions like the World Bank.
Under 20 years of sanctions, Zimbabwe has been forced to go
it alone with little assistance from foreign institutions, while some ordinary
Zimbabweans have had their accounts frozen.
Health expert, Mr Joseph Nyamande recently wanted to
acquire two ambulances at a UK auction but was barred from making the
transactions because Zimbabwe is under economic sanctions.
In an interview from his UK base Mr Nyamande said he tried
several auctions but received similar responses.
“Yes, I can confirm I was denied purchase based on the
destination I wanted the ambulances to go. They said their insurance does not
allow them. On a different auction house, they told me Zimbabwe was on a list
of countries prohibited from exporting some medical equipment. I had to change
my account to look like I need the things here in UK for them to sell to me,”
he said.
According to a chat between Mr Nyamande and the supplier
from Auctioneers UK only identified as Gareth, Zimbabwe could not get any
vehicles because of the illegal sanctions.
“We are not allowed to sell to account holders in Zimbabwe.
Do you have a UK account to buy these items, if not we will, unfortunately,
have to cancel the sale,” read the chat from the supplier.
Contacted for comment, a British Embassy spokesperson said she
could not comment on individual business transactions.
“We cannot comment on individual business transactions.
Ultimately, businesses in the UK and elsewhere make business decisions based on
their own assessments of the risks involved.
“These measures are targeted and do not prevent trade or
investment between individuals and companies in Zimbabwe,” she said
contradicting herself.
Both the African Union and SADC are on record calling for
the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the
West to enable the country to realise its full potential.
Sadly, the same countries that imposed sanctions refuse to
acknowledge the Second Republic’s re-engagement efforts and the far-reaching
political reforms that have been undertaken to entrench constitutionalism. The
sanctions have adversely affected Zimbabwe’s capacity to respond to the current
Covid-19 pandemic.
SADC member states declared October 25 to unite in the call
for the unconditional removal of the unjust economic sanctions that have had a
debilitating effect on the country’s economic development. Herald
