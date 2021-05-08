SA-BASED ZIMBA STABS WIFE'S ILLEGITIMATE BABY

A furious man from Marange committed suicide after he allegedly stabbed to death a three-months baby that his wife had with another man while he was in South Africa where he stayed.

His wife is struggling for life at Victoria Chitepo Hospital after he stabbed her four times. Weston Chikukwa (36) of Matiza Village under Chief Marange committed suicide last Thursday by drinking poison after killing Praise.

Manicaland Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

Details with the Police are that Chikukwa stayed in South Africa since 2019 after he left his 18-year-old wife Anisha Gamunorwa in the village. Gamunorwa was then impregnated by another man and she followed her husband to South Africa to confess the adultery and honour up on the pregnancy.

This angered Chikukwa who ordered her to go back home. Chikukwa returned from South Africa last month on April 16, and summoned Gamunorwa on Thursday last week to come and collect her belongings. Gamunorwa went with her three months old baby Praise.

The two quarreled about Gamunorwa’s infidelity and Chikukwa drew out a knife and stabbed his wife four times. Gamunorwa however, managed to escape but dropped her baby in the process.

Chikukwa then stabbed the baby thrice before disappearing. Gamunorwa and her baby were taken to Masasi Clinic by a villager where the baby was pronounced dead on arrival. The mother was transferred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Chikukwa went to Chikara Mountain where he consumed an unknown poison. Masvingo Mirror