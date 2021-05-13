ROBBERS POUNCE ON CLINIC

Suspected robbers pounced on a 24-hour clinic in Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo at around 1 am on Tuesday who went away with cash amounting to R200 and ZWL$2400.
Bulawayo Acting Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.
“Circumstances are that the informant a male adult aged 34
years who is employed as a receptionist at a 24-hour clinic near Emagetsini was
manning the reception when he saw male adults who were covering their faces
with masks and wearing woollen hats approaching him,” said Assistant Inspector
Msebele.
“He then ran away to call the security guards.” She said upon returning in the company of
security guards the cashier discovered that the cash box which had R200 and
ZWL$2 400 was missing.
Assistant Inspector Msebele said investigations are in
progress.
“We appeal to members of the public with any information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to contact any nearest police station,” she said. cite.org.zw
