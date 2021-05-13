ROBBERS POUNCE ON CLINIC

Suspected robbers pounced on a 24-hour clinic in Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo at around 1 am on Tuesday who went away with cash amounting to R200 and ZWL$2400.

Bulawayo Acting Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“Circumstances are that the informant a male adult aged 34 years who is employed as a receptionist at a 24-hour clinic near Emagetsini was manning the reception when he saw male adults who were covering their faces with masks and wearing woollen hats approaching him,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

“He then ran away to call the security guards.” She said upon returning in the company of security guards the cashier discovered that the cash box which had R200 and ZWL$2 400 was missing.

Assistant Inspector Msebele said investigations are in progress.

“We appeal to members of the public with any information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to contact any nearest police station,” she said. cite.org.zw