RELEASE RESULTS : MINISTER ORDERS SCHOOLS

Schools should not withhold examination results for non-payment of fees but should instead take action against the defaulting parents or guardians, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said last night.
This week, the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council
released O-level results and some candidates have been blocked from getting
their results, which they need immediately to secure A level places.
Minister Mathema wants the debt recovery process to be
strictly between schools and parents.
The children were not part of the contracts between schools
and parents hence they should never be disadvantaged.
Heads of government schools that continue withholding
pupils’ results will face disciplinary action while private schools risk being
sanctioned or completely deregistered for not adhering to the rules.
“Schools are not allowed to withhold results of learners,”
said Minsiter Mathema. “It is illegal for schools to withhold results over
non-payment of fees.
“Whether private or public, schools should find means of
recovering what is owed to them by parents and guardians without punishing
learners.
“Learners should be allowed to access their results
timeously and continue with their education while school authorities engage
defaulting parents.”
It is not the intention of Government to financially
cripple the operations of schools but pupils cannot be punished fo their
parents’ failure to pay fees.
Schools authorities can take legal action against defauling
parents. Chronicle
