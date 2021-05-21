PROPHET VANISHES WITH BISHOP'S CAR



A MBARE bishop reportedly lost his car to a prophet he was working with. Genius Obvious Kamufosi, popularly known as Prophet GPO, of Grateful International Ministries, escaped with Bishop Kapungu’s car more than a week ago.

The case has since been reported at Mbare Police Station under RRB 4673850 for theft of motor vehicle (Honda Fit AEQ1313) and investigations are underway.

In an interview, Bishop Kapungu said he had trusted him since last year and he got to know more about him after he disappeared.

“He was working under me and he had his ministry in Penhalonga. I don’t know what happened. So he approached me and said he wanted to work under me and l trusted him so much; he had been so submissive when it came to the work of God.

“I gave him the car on Tuesday last week after he said he would come back soon. I always send him to do one or two things with the car but this time he went and never came back.

“His phone is not reachable,” he said. Added Bishop Kapungu: “He texted me on Friday while in Dzivaresekwa and promised to bring back the car. He was more like begging me and try to calm me down.

“He used someone’s phone and until now he has not communicated. He is not even reachable right now.

“He said, I should pray for him since he is going to shock me but I realised that he is of no fixed abode when I asked his friends,” he said. Kamufosi could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was not reachable. H Metro