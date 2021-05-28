POLYGAMIST GOLD PANNER ATTACKS HIS TWO WIVES

A 25-YEAR-OLD polygamous man on Thursday clashed with two of his three wives over taking their property to his first wife in Epworth.
Munashe Mapiye, a gold panner, was reported to have handed
a token of divorce to his first wife only identified as Memory.
Memory demanded the sharing of property and Mapiye led the
former and her brother to two of his wives Chipo Munemo, 29, and Ashley
Kachiwara, 19, and collected part of their properties claiming that they belong
to the first wife.
Irked by the move, his third wife Kachiwara lodged a police
report against Mapiye leading to his arrest.
Mapiye was detained at Epworth police station and is facing
assault, theft of trust property and attempted murder charges.
Mapiye said his differences with his three wives forced
some of his relatives to report previous cases.
“Ndiripanguva yakaoma wangu nekuti ndakambotengesa motokari
yamdara wangu vekuMarondera last year saka nyaya yacho yamutsidzirwa nekuda
kwemudzimai wangu mudiki andisungisa,” said Mapiye.
“One of my sisters wanted to stand with her and I assaulted
her and she has been rushed to hospital. As for the properties it’s true that I
took part of them since they belonged to my first wife.
“I divorced my first wife and her brother came with his
company vehicle demanding their property that is why I led them to my other
wives’ houses.
“The two wives are all expecting uyu mudiki uyu
ndakamuroora February this year and I paid US$1500 cash but she is the one who
lodged a police report against me.
“Kana ndiwewo ndichagarisana naye sei achimutsisa nyaya
dzakadai. Uyu andipa sadza ndiye
wechipiri asi handisati ndamubvisira roora asi vese vanemimba,” said Mapiye.
Provincial police spokesperson could not be reached for
comment. However, H-Metro is reliably informed that Mapiye is expected to
appear in court today. H Metro
