PHD FOR LATE MATIZA



President Mnangagwa has this morning handed over the doctorate certificate and academic transcript of the late national hero, Cde Joel Biggie Matiza, to his widow Lillian at a ceremony at State House in Harare.

Cde Matiza, who was the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development at the time of his death in January, had obtained a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from the Binary University of Management and Entrepreneurship, Malaysia, in collaboration with Chinhoyi University of Technology on December 15 last year.

Cde Matiza’s sons, Joel and Joseph and the Charge D’Affairs of the Malaysian embassy in Zimbabwe Ms Tan Tsiu Yinn, also attended the ceremony.