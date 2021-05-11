PASSPORT BRIBE : RRG'S OFFICE REFUSES TO COOPERATE

The Registrar General’s office is allegedly refusing to cooperate with investigators in the case involving passport processing officer, Prisca Moyo, who is facing charges of soliciting for a US$20 bribe for the quick release of a passport.
Moyo, who is suspected to be part of a syndicate fleecing
desperate passport seekers at the RG’s office, was arrested along with Nicholas
Chogugudza.
Chogugudza allegedly hangs around Makombe Building as a
link between the public and State employees working at the passport office and
allegedly facilitates the underhand dealings.
It emerged during
the bail appeal hearing of Moyo at the High Court recently that the RG’s office
must cooperate. The prosecution opposed bail on the grounds of the risk of interference
by the RG’s office in a bid to protect Moyo.
Justice Pisirayi Kwenda dismissed Moyo’s application on
that basis after finding that nothing could prevent her from interfering with
her workmates. The judge also noted in his ruling that Chogugudza was not
employed at the Passport Office and had no access to security items like
passports.
In this case, the passport in question could only have been
released by a processing officer, said Justice Kwenda, adding that it was
unthinkable that the passport office would not have a record of who among their
officials retrieved the passport, noting there was evidence of interference
already.
“A misdirection only gives this court the leverage to
consider, on the argument placed before the court of origin, whether, the
appellant (Moyo) ought to have been admitted to bail,” he said. “However, in
light of clear evidence of interference which can easily be inferred from the
unwillingness by the appellant’s office to cooperate, I have no reason to
interfere with the decision to deny the appellant bail on the basis that the
appellant is likely to interfere with investigations.”
It was the court’s
view that no bail condition was likely to stop communication between Moyo and
his workmates.
“As is always the case when a bad practice becomes the
norm, there appears to be a pact to protect each other and a mere phone call is
enough to enforce the illegal pact,” he said. “Accordingly, the decision a quo,
dismissing the appellant’s bail application cannot be faulted because the risk
of interference is high. The appeal be and is hereby dismissed.”
Chogugudza and Moyo appeared in court last month and were
denied bail by regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje on bribery charges.
Moyo has a separate charge of criminal abuse of duty as a
public officer. According to the State,
on March 25 one Betty Choice Madekufamba who had applied for a passport last
year, went to Makombe Building for collection. She was told she was not eligible
to get one as she had no permit and was not employed outside the country.
Madekufamba was also advised that the issuance of ordinary passports had been
temporarily suspended by authorities.
It is alleged she was approached by a man who solicited
US$20 for the search and production of the passport. Madekufamba reportedly
approached the Registrar’s Office and a report was made and a trap organised.
Reports are that she was approached by Chogugudza who allegedly said he wanted
US$20 for the passport to be retrieved. He reportedly approached Moyo and the
passport was retrieved.
He took it to Madekufamba and was given the trap money
leading to the duo’s arrest. Herald
