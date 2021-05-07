PARASTATALS FAILURE CANNOT CONTINUE, SAYS CHIWENGA

Government is forging ahead with its parastatal reform agenda which is aimed at bringing the ailing entities back to profitability and has recorded early successes despite Covid-19 drawbacks, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He was addressing participants of the Zimbabwe National Defence University Course number 09/2020 in Harare yesterday, where he said state enterprises (SEPs) failure was unacceptable.

“The failure to perform by SEPs, for whatever reason, has telling consequence and implications, which would extend way beyond the parameters of any single entity and impact negatively on the entire economy and entire population.”

“The current poor level of performance and service delivery by most of our SEPs is unacceptable. Any continuation of the status quo has negative implications on the growth and development,” said VP Chiwenga.

He highlighted some of the successes recorded under the reform agenda. Herald