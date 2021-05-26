OBADIAH MOYO TRIAL HITS BRICK WALL

The trial of former Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges has hit a brickwall following indications that the Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi wants the matter to be dealt with at the High Court.
Prosecutor Mr Garudzo Ziyadhuma told the court that he
received a directive from the PG requiring that the ex-minister be indited at
the High Court.
“We are applying that this matter should be postponed to
June 16 as documents of indictment are being processed and are expected to be
complete in three weeks time,” said Mr Ziyadhuma.
Chief magistrate Mr Munamato Mtevedzi remanded the matter
to June 16 to allow the accused to be properly indicted at the High Court.
The former minister recently had his reporting conditions
relaxed by Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.
The magistrate agreed to vary the reporting conditions for
Moyo, who had been reporting three times a week at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Commission (ZACC).
In his application, Moyo pleaded with the court to make him
report once a week at the ZACC offices, saying reporting thrice a week had
become a burden on him.
In his ruling, Mr Mambanje said Moyo demonstrated his
willingness to stand trial by abiding by his reporting conditions despite the
State failing to furnish him with a trial date up to now. Herald
