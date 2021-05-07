OBADIAH MOYO BAIL CONDITIONS RELAXED

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has relaxed bail conditions for former Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

The magistrate agreed to vary the reporting conditions for Moyo, who had been reporting three times a week at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

In his application, Moyo pleaded with the court to make him report once a week at the ZACC offices, saying reporting thrice a week had become a burden on him.

In his ruling, Mr Mambanje said Moyo demonstrated his willingness to stand trial by abiding by his reporting conditions despite the State failing to furnish him with a trial date up to now.

The former minister is being charged for his alleged involvement in the National Pharmaceutical Company’s non-procedural engagement of foreign registered company, Drax International LLC, to supply medicines and surgical sundries, giving rise to the criminal abuse of office charges.

He is on $50 000 bail and has surrendered title deeds for his wife’s house in Eastlea pending trial.

Moyo was the second minister to be fired from the current Cabinet, after former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who was sacked in August 2019 on allegations of abuse of office.