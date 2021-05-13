NO PROVINCE WILL BE LEFT BEHIND, SAYS ED AS HE COMMISSIONS DAM

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the Muchekeranwa Dam, formerly Causeway Dam, that will benefit the provinces of Mashonaland East and Manicaland.
Apart from commissioning the dam, the President launched
the Presidential Fisheries Scheme and the Muchekeranwa irrigation project,
which are spinoffs from the massive dam that was built through a public private
partnership.
The President also officiated at the ground breaking of the
Muchekeranwa-Wenimbe pipeline that will see the town of Marondera getting water
from the new dam, with the surplus going to the capital city, Harare.
Speaking after touring the project, one among many that the
Second Republic has completed, the President emphasised the importance of water
in people’s livelihoods.
“Water is life and in life we need water, so today in your
numbers you are a testimony that water is life,” he said. “Water has been
coursing through these places for ages but now we have come up with a plan to
use the water so that it sustains life even after rains have gone.
“This dam will provide water for domestic purposes as well
as for livestock. I would like to thank Chief Svosve and the families that were
living here who moved to pave way for this day.
“As a reward, you will receive free irrigation. The objective
is to ensure that we plant throughout the year and improve livelihoods
throughout the country. We have opened a fishery in this dam, there shall be
village committees that will be in charge and we shall also have commercial
fisheries.”
President Mnangagwa said no province will be left behind in terms of development. “We are building bridges, dams, roads across the country, soon our roads will be up to standard,” he said. Herald
