NO FRAUD : PLOT MHAKO ON LATE ACTRESS FUND-RAISING DRIVE

FRIENDS of the late actress Rutendo Tapiwa Chigudu (38) who have been accused of fraudulently creating a Go-Fund to fundraise for the artiste’s funeral yesterday said they had reached truce with the deceased’s family.

The popular actress collapsed and died on Thursday last week in South Africa.

Among the creatives who were part of the fund-raising campaign are arts promoter and festival founder Plot Mhako, famous writer Charlton Tsodzo, radio and television personality Tendai “Sokostina” Garwe, Judith Chiyangwa, Winnie Moyo and Tinotenda Hondo among others.

Mhako posted on his Facebook page that the fund-raising campaign was above board.

“We had a small group of Rutendo’s friends, former workmates and other close “mabhururu” coming together to spearhead the task that we knew would be a huge burden on Tendo’s family, hence the coming together to support fundraising and offer ourselves for any other support that the family would need in this difficult time,” he said.

Mhako said the family was made aware of what was apprised of the initiative.

“We followed protocol and spoke to Rutendo’s mother, her brother, uncle (dad’s brother) who then referred us to his own senior brother, presumably the patriarch of the family as we sought for family authorisation to help coordinate “madzisahwira” so that we could show our support and be of assistance in these difficult times,” he said. Newsday