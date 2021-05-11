NO FRAUD : PLOT MHAKO ON LATE ACTRESS FUND-RAISING DRIVE

FRIENDS of the late actress Rutendo Tapiwa Chigudu (38) who have been accused of fraudulently creating a Go-Fund to fundraise for the artiste’s funeral yesterday said they had reached truce with the deceased’s family.
The popular actress collapsed and died on Thursday last
week in South Africa.
Among the creatives who were part of the fund-raising
campaign are arts promoter and festival founder Plot Mhako, famous writer
Charlton Tsodzo, radio and television personality Tendai “Sokostina” Garwe,
Judith Chiyangwa, Winnie Moyo and Tinotenda Hondo among others.
Mhako posted on his Facebook page that the fund-raising
campaign was above board.
“We had a small group of Rutendo’s friends, former workmates
and other close “mabhururu” coming together to spearhead the task that we knew
would be a huge burden on Tendo’s family, hence the coming together to support
fundraising and offer ourselves for any other support that the family would
need in this difficult time,” he said.
Mhako said the family was made aware of what was apprised
of the initiative.
“We followed protocol and spoke to Rutendo’s mother, her
brother, uncle (dad’s brother) who then referred us to his own senior brother,
presumably the patriarch of the family as we sought for family authorisation to
help coordinate “madzisahwira” so that we could show our support and be of
assistance in these difficult times,” he said. Newsday
