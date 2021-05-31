NEGLECTED BY WIFE : GRANDPA HANGS SELF

A 76-year-old Kuwadzana man committed suicide by hanging himself over alleged neglect by his younger wife and children.

Noah Masawu, 76, was found hanging with a rope at his home in Kuwadzana Extension by his wife Martha Shoko, 30.

“My husband had differences with his children because they always argued over why he married me when I was 22 years.

“All his children are older than me and I know that’s where all the problems began because they would say baba matinyadzisa kutora mwana mudiki. They didn’t send any money for upkeep and we had nothing to eat or fend for our children.

“That’s when I said to my husband, it’s better to take children with me and go back to my parents since he was not able to fend for the family. Maybe that’s what has led to him committing suicide because his children had also abandoned him.

“He was talking about hanging himself with a rope and today he took the rope and I just thought it was a joke. I even told one of the relatives about it but they ignored me.

“At around 2pm that’s when I called a neighbour because I was scared to open the door,” Shoko said. She said when the door was then opened that is when they found him hanging and dead.

“He died because of lack of food, nothing to do with neglect that’s all. He has left me with four children including mine, they are all not going to school because we don’t have money,” she explained.

However, neighbours who preferred anonymity sent H-Metro an audio recording by the deceased confiding to them about how the young wife was ill-treating him.

One of them said; “Baba vakauya kune mumwe wedu tika recorder zvese zvavaitaura, taivati sekuru.

“The man died so bitter because of the wife who was neglecting him. Mr Masawu told us that he would often be told to go away, they always fight because of upkeep and the wife always threatened him.

“She is the one who has led to this and it’s fortunate we have it on record,” they maintained. H-Metro got in touch with the deceased’s son Simbarashe who said he is yet to come to terms with the passing on of his father.

“I spoke to him yesterday and I’m really shocked. “I don’t know what happened and I’m yet to get full details from others,” he said. H Metro