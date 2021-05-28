NAKAMBA FOLLOWED MY PROPHESY : PROPHET

WHEN Zimbabwean international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba made his international debut, it was not just because he is a naturally gifted footballer but also through guidance by his ‘spiritual father’ Prophet Blessing Chiza, founder of Eagle Life Assembly in Bulawayo.
The popular man of God prophesied seven years ago that
Nakamba would move to a big club in Europe.
In a video footage posted on his Facebook page (Dr Prophet
B S Chiza), the clergyman gave the prophecy on 25 May 2014 while holding
Nakamba’s football jersey – Nakamba was playing for Nancy at the time.
“You are going to other big teams in Europe, from Nancy, I
see you rising, God is going to take you. If this does not happen, people will
not know God. It has to happen according or against their imagination. Young
man, you shall be very rich.”
Commenting on the video which is making rounds on social
media networking sites, Prophet Chiza said faith decides whether something will
happen or not adding, “as for Nakamba all the choices he made, he was following
my prophecies”.
“It’s a journey I have walked with Nakamba which many
people didn’t know. People should understand that Nakamba is my spiritual son
and a member of Eagle Life Assembly. One thing about Nakamba is that he feared
God and that’s why he reached where he is now. Look at his age, he is still
young and will go far. I, however, don’t give credit to myself, it is the power
of God. I’m one prophet who is against the use of juju in soccer and that’s why
I’m always encouraging him to pray for strength in trusting God,” said Prophet
Chiza.
Explaining his 2014 prophecy, Prophet Chiza said: “What
happened on that video is that Nakamba, who was playing for Nancy FC in France
at the time and was not getting enough playtime, came with Kudakwashe Mahachi
so that I pray for him. He was also thanking God and giving a testimony on how
Nancy FC had signed a second contract with him after my prayers.
“Nakamba presented his club jersey to me on that day of the
prophecy and I still have it. That is also when I made the prophecy which has since
gone viral on social media platforms. He had actually come to testify how my
prayers had improved his play in France,” added Prophet Chiza.
He adds: “I told him he was premiership material and that
is also when I foretold him the colours of his next clubs and the colours I
prophesied are that of Vitesse in Netherlands and his current club Aston Villa.
I also told him he will be very rich and drive a Ferrari or Lamborghini. It’s
unfortunate the prophecy of the cars is not part of that video which is
circulating on social media.”
Prophet Chiza said people were now seeing his special gift
from God through Nakamba’s success.
“While he was in Zimbabwe for mid-season player break, he
came to my house and said, ‘My father, my father my agent has told me that
there are two teams which are after me, one in Netherlands and another one in
Germany.’
“That is when I asked him which one has the colours
(yellow, black and white) I had prophesied before, and it occurred that it was
a team from Netherlands (Vitesse). I told him to go to Netherlands for trials
and at that time Netherlands had just won the World Cup. He didn’t want to go
for trials fearing that if he did so and failed to impress, Nancy FC would
revoke his contract. I however, prayed and instructed him to go. After he
impressed, I reminded him, he should not doubt the power of God since all his
successful moves were a result of following my prophecies,” he said. Nakamba is
not the only Warriors star who is plying his trade outside the country that Prophet
Chiza has spiritually assisted or anointed.
“He (Nakamba) is not the only football player I assisted.
All those players I prayed for like Knox M’tizwa, and Kudakwashe Mahachi are
playing outside the country,” said Prophet Chiza.
On Sunday Nakamba saved his best for last when he walked
away with the Man of the Match accolade after helping his side beat Chelsea 2-1
at Villa Park.
“Very proud to make my 50th appearance for this great club.
Excellent result today to end the season on a high. Thanks to our amazing fans
for their continuous support,’’ tweeted Nakamba after the match. B Metro
