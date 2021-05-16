MUTSVANGWA'S SON LOSES R61 700 IN BANK FRAUD

ONE of Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s sons is embroiled in a dispute with Nedbank over “fraudulent” transactions where he allegedly lost over $61 700.
Neville Mutsvangwa, through his lawyers Scanlen and Holderness Legal Practitioners,
said four transactions were done to four different beneficiaries who are not
known to him.
Neville claimed that the four transactions of $260 000,
$200 000, $57 750 and $100 000 that are yet to be reversed into his account
have prejudiced his business operations, causing substantial losses and reputational damage in
the sum of $250 000 as of October 2020.
A letter written by Neville’s lawyers, Messrs Scanlen and
Holderness Legal Practitioners dated April 12 seen by The Standard, asked
Nedbank to release the funds into their client’s account since the
beneficiaries did not claim the deposited money, but the bank is reportedly
reluctant to release the funds.
“On 6 April 2021, the court granted your client’s
application for joinder. None of the respondents attended court for purposes of
contesting such joinder,” reads part of the letter.
“In accordance with your client’s position set out in your
letter of 4 March 2021, we requested that your client releases our client’s
funds without further delays.
“The continued delay in the release of our client’s funds
is causing him unnecessary prejudice given none of the parties your client has
joined has claimed any right to title or interest in the amounts which are the
subject of our client’s claim.
“We kindly request you furnish us with a copy of the court
order that was granted on 6 April 2021.”
Neville has also launched a complaint against Nedbank with
the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) under the complaints handling procedure.
The documents also reveal that Mutsvangwa, Nedbank and RBZ
officials met at the RBZ complaints office where the bank insisted that the
transactions were done via Neville’s mobile number.
In a letter to Neville from the RBZ’s supervision
department, Nedbank said according to their forensic department, the four
transactions (internal transfers) were executed using the former’s mobile
number (provided) and the device was a Huawei.
“Further, the institution indicated that ZSS confirmed that
on a smartphone it is possible to initiate several transactions within a
minute.
“The institution advised that ZSS confirmed that the SMS
notifications presented by yourself (Neville) on the alleged four fraudulent
transactions were genuine and were extracted from their system,” read part of
the letter.
“We have also been advised that the police investigations
are continuing and the expected date of completion is September, 30.” Standard
