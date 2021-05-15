MUTSVANGWA WARNS NGOs AGAIN : YOU WILL BE DEREGISTERED

NON Governmental Organisations (NGOs) meddling in politics risk being deregistered if they persist with machinations to destabilise the country, ZANU PF Secretary for Administration in the Women’s League, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, has said.
In her address during the ZANU PF Women’s League small
enterprises exhibition at Bezel Bridge in Marange yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa,
who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, said the
country’s leadership has noted with concern the increasing number of NGOs that
are deserting their primary objectives to dabble into Zimbabwe’s internal
politics.
“I have been told that there is an NGO that is meddling in
politics and we really want to make it clear that it is not acceptable.
“In fact, the country’s leadership has noted with concern
the growing number of NGOs that are abandoning what they came to do in this
country, all for the purposes of delving into our politics.
“We are all aware that NGOs operate within their purview as
registered with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. But,
if they decide to involve themselves in politics then they will be
deregistered,” she said.
Cde Mutsvangwa said unlike previous years, Zimbabwe will
not import grain this year on account of the bumper harvest that was achieved
as a result of a good rainfall season.
“For the first time in so many years, the country will not
be importing grain because we have enough in our fields ready for harvest.
“Perhaps we will only need to take maize meal from areas
where it is in abundance and distribute it to those areas that did not manage
to harvest enough,” she said.
Cde Mutsvangwa said ZANU PF continues to rejuvenate its
structures ahead of the 2023 elections.
“It is time as a party that we embrace young leaders. Let
us not have a culture of shunning young people when they express interest in
certain positions of leadership. We need them.
“The investors that we are engaging in long term
development initiatives need to see that we have young people that will inherit
the wealth of this country,” she said. Sunday News
