MUDEDE CHARGED WITH THEFT

Then Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede allegedly took a Support Unit team from Rhodesville Police Station in Harare in the late 2000s to evict a woman from a plot at Ballinettey Farm in Mazowe after stealing her irrigation equipment worth US$10 000.
Mudede is said to have roped in the police with assistance
from Inspector Mwenje, who was then officer-in-charge at Rhodesville and used
them to evict Jacquiline Mukanganyama from Plot 10, Ballinettey Farm in Mazowe
West. At that time, Mudede allegedly bragged that he was untouchable since he
was the Registrar General.
Yesterday at Harare Magistrates Court Mudede (70) appeared
charged with theft. He was not asked to plead when he appeared before
magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him to June 23 on free bail.
Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, said Mudede
was the holder of Plot 1 at Ballinettey Farm.
In 2002 Ms Mukanganyama was offered Plot 10 measuring 70
hectares and started farming there and was also given the responsibility of the
taking care of the remaining State land and other properties.
In 2007, Mudede was offered subdivisions 1,2,3,4,13 and the
remainder of Ballinettey, a total of 712.64ha after a heated boundary dispute
between him, Ms Mukanganyama and other neighbours. Mudede, according to the
State, had his offer letter registered by the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture
in 2009.
Further allegations are that Mudede then forcefully went to
occupy the farm house which was at the boundary of Ms Munkanganyama’s farm and
the remaining State Land, which was under her caretakership.
The court heard that Mudede evicted Mukanganyama and stole
irrigation equipment which included aluminium pipes, a 20-horse power Mono
pump, submersible pump and plates worth US$10 000.
It is said that when Ms Mukanganyama attempted to recover
her allegedly stolen items, Mudede assembled the team of Support Unit police
from Rhodesville, who allegedly went to intimidate and assault Ms Mukanganyama.
Mudede was arrested on Wednesday and subsequently taken to court charged with
theft. Herald
