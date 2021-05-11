MOTHER, TWO KIDS DROWN IN LAKE KARIBA

A WOMAN and her two children drowned yesterday in Lake Kariba on the north eastern side of Binga after a wooden dinghy boat they were travelling in capsized.

Binga district development coordinator Farai Marinyane confirmed the accident yesterday, adding the police and members of the community were already on the ground searching for two bodies, after one of the bodies was recovered.

It is reported that the three were travelling in a wooden dinghy-boat, but their transporter survived after he managed to swim to safety. The deceased were said to have been coming from Binga Hospital where they had gone for medical attention.

“Yes I can confirm that three people, a mother and her two children, who were coming from Binga District Hospital, drowned after the wooden dinghy boat they were travelling in capsized,” Marinyane said.

“One body has so far been recovered and two are still missing. Police and the community are on the ground searching for the two remaining bodies,” he said.

Marinyane urged the community to wear life jackets for their safety whenever they are travelling by boat.

“It’s so sad to lose life this way, hence I urge travellers to wear life jackets whenever they travel by boat.”

He also urged Kariba residents to use certified water transporters whenever they use boats as transport.

Reports said the wooden vessel that the three were travelling on developed a crack, resulting in it capsizing.

The vessel was said to have been carrying four people, including the transporter and was travelling from Binga centre to Kalulwe Fishing Camp, 10km away.

Two illegal smugglers drowned two months ago near Chirundu in Hurungwe district while trying to cross the Zambezi River. Newsday