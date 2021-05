A BERNWIN man, Ashley Muranda (29)who went missing on Sunday night was today found dead in a waterlogged trench near St Mary’s Secondary School in Chikanga.

Police confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress. Muranda’s mother, Ms Preacher Chidende, said her son was drunk when he was last seen at around 10pm on Sunday.

The body was discovered floating in the trench by school children on their way from school. Manica Post