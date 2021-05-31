MINISTER : CIVIL SERVANTS BELONG TO ZANU PF

Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Clemence Chiduwa recently declared that all government workers belonged to the ruling Zanu PF party and they are under obligation to support the party.

However, Section 200 (5) of the national constitution obligates political neutrality for all civil servants.

Chiduwa expressed his sentiments to invited heads of government departments and Zanu PF structures who gathered for the party's inter-district meeting which was held at Rutenga growth point's Council Hall on Saturday, May 22.

In a bold-worded statement during his address, Chiduwa declared and bragged that in other districts of the province, civil servants had been chanting Zanu PF slogans at various gatherings for a long time.

"All government workers are working for Zanu PF. In my own home area of Zaka, government workers are now fully-aware that whenever there is a gathering, they stand and chant our party slogans because they are working for Zanu PF.

“Here in Mwenezi, we are looking forward to a situation whereby government workers know that they are working for Zanu PF," said Chiduwa.

During his address, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira who preached the gospel of development and unity in line with the policy of devolution, also maintained that government workers belong to Zanu PF.

Chadzamira pointed out that, with 25 000 hectares having already been identified in Mwenezi, vast tracts of land with capacity to feed the whole nation will be put under irrigation.

He said all stakeholders needed to work together so as to achieve President Emmerson Mnangangwa's Vision 2030.

The Inter-district meeting, which was attended by several Zanu PF provincial bigwigs, also had former MDC Alliance heavyweight Tongai Matutu in attendance.

During his own remarks, Matutu lambasted the opposition party and pledged to recruit several MDC Alliance supporters to Zanu PF. TellZim News