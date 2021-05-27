MECHANIC TAKES CLIENT'S CAR FOR A SPIN, PLUNGES INTO RIVER

A MECHANIC in Bulawayo, who allegedly took a Mazda Axela vehicle he was repairing for a spin, plunged into the effluent filled Mazai River after misjudging a bend near Amakhosi Cultural Centre in Makokoba.

The driver fled on foot, leaving three passengers injured in the freak accident that occurred today, 26 May, around 5pm.

When the Chronicle arrived at the scene, the Fire Brigade was leaving and the car was still in the river while the injured had been ferried to the nearby Mpilo Central Hospital. Among the passengers were three children who are said to have escaped unhurt.

The driver of the vehicle, a relative said, ran away after the accident. Bystanders said the place has become a black spot after a number of accidents occurred there.

“The driver was a mechanic who had been called to check the car as it was faulty but he disappeared and we haven’t been able to locate him,” said a person who declined to be named but claimed to be related to the victims.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube was not reachable for comment. Chronicle